The story that centers around two male leads gives a light and fun take on an unconventional pugilistic world. It depicts youth at its finest and follows the sect master of an evil sect, the number one swordsman in the land, a doctor with a mysterious identity, a loyal maidservant and a famous courtesan with unparallelled beauty. Individuals with seemingly no connection to each other play their part in this wuxia story. (Source: ChineseDrama.info)