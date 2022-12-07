Not Available

The Biskitts are a group of tiny anthropomorphic dogs who live on Biskitt Island and are committed to guarding the crown jewels of Biskitt Castle. Modeled after Robin Hood, the Biskitts still serve their recently deceased king while performing good deeds for the underprivileged inhabitants of their tiny island. In the narration it is explained that due to their good reputation for responsibility and security, other kings have entrusted their treasures to be safeguarded by the Biskitts. The villain of the series is the king's mean-spirited younger brother, King Max, who rules the neighboring Lower Suburbia. Why Max isn't crowned the new ruler of the Biskitts is never explained (although it is presumed the old king barred Max from succeeding him on account of Max's mean nature). In lieu of a proper coronation, Max constantly schemes to steal the jewels with the help of his hench-hounds Fang & Snarl and his jester Shecky (although Shecky was rather dimwitted and not always loyal to Max, as he even made friends with a Biskitt who shared his love of practical jokes). Biskitts are also in danger of being captured and eaten by a large wildcat named Scratch.