The story revolves around the entire ‘Jang family’ children and their children. Grandma Suh has two sons (Jang Jae Do and Jang Jae Man) and one daughter (Jang Jae Ok). The oldest is Jae-do, who is forced out of his work and begins to look for labour jobs while his wife, Min Sook a traditional home-maker tries to get their slow moving son Jang Ki Woong onto the right track in life and love.