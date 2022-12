Not Available

It's another day on the job for Takeshi Saito. He recently started working as a security guard for a high-tech amusement park called Fantasien. However, a bad day at work quickly spirals into a nightmarish maze of murder and mystery. It starts when Saito accidentally breaks a guidance display at work. Saito and Tamami are called into the office of Ms. Amano, his sexy boss. Makoto Kashiwara is sent out to repair the display. However, Kashiwara stumbles across a dark secret...