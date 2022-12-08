Not Available

is a post-apocalyptic, science fiction multimedia project produced by New Renaissance Pictures. The franchise spans a feature film, TV series, web series, short film, comic book, and videoblogs. Created by William Hellmuth and Abraham Sherman, The Black Dawn follows the survivors of a deadly plague that wipes out most of the world's population and turns the sky permanently black. The series first premiered in January 2009. From Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Black_Dawn