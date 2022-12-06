Raymond "Red" Reddington, one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives, surrenders in person at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. He claims that he and the FBI have the same interests: bringing down dangerous criminals and terrorists. In the last two decades, he's made a list of criminals and terrorists that matter the most but the FBI cannot find because it does not know they exist. Reddington calls this "The Blacklist". Reddington will co-operate, but insists that he will speak only to Elizabeth Keen, a rookie FBI profiler.
|James Spader
|Raymond "Red" Reddington
|Megan Boone
|Elizabeth "Liz" Keen
|Harry Lennix
|Harold Cooper
|Diego Klattenhoff
|Donald Ressler
|Amir Arison
|Aram Mojtabai
|Hisham Tawfiq
|Dembe Zuma
