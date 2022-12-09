Not Available

The Blizzard of Odd (2001-2005) was an Irish comedy television programme broadcast on RTÉ, presented and written by Irish comedian Colin Murphy. The half-hour show (including commercials) was aired usually on Tuesday nights at 22:25 on the RTÉ Two channel. The programme incorporated a number of segments such as Boggle Box, reviewing the week's television programmes, Made in Ireland, which features clips from various Irish B-movies (including low budget Irish pornography films, which Murphy dubbed "Lepraporn"). Also "reviewed" in comical fashion were bizarre cult material such as recurring favourites Vampyros Lesbos and the Leprechaun film series, plus other segments which varied from week to week.