The Block NZ is the first local version of an international hit renovation-reality series in which four couples compete to renovate four dilapidated houses in a very upmarket suburb – room by room, week by week, challenge by challenge – and sell them at auction for the highest price. The teams can be couples, family members, or friends, and do not need any DIY experience. Once selected, the contestants live and breathe their DIY project for the nine week shoot, living on site in The Block NZ houses. There are no further eliminations, and the winning couple is decided by the toughest judge of all, the real estate market! All four renovated houses go to a live TV auction, with The Block NZ crown going to the couple whose house fetches the highest price on the night!. All the couples receive profits from the sale of their house at the televised auction, and the winners will take home an additional cash prize of $80,000.