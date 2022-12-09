The Blood Sisters

Not Available

Erich triples the thrill and plays Erika, Carrie, and Agatha – triplets who were carried by a surrogate mother and got separated after an agreement their parents made fell through. The story revolves around Erika, a dancer in a bar who uses her enthralling beauty to mesmerize men. But behind the sultry moves lies a doting mother who strives to save her son’s life from a chronic illness. As an entertainer, she is able to make ends meet and provide for her son’s hospital bills. But the comfort her job gives comes with a great price — she witnesses a gruesome murder in the bar, and the suspects will try to chase her down to silence her. With her life at risk, Erika will do everything to escape death and live for her son. But moments away from getting caught, she discovers a huge revelation that changes her life — she has a twin named Carrie, and the criminals mistake Carrie as her, giving her another chance at life. With the loss of her sister, Erika gets to experience the fabulous life of Carrie. However, she soon finds out that aside from Carrie, she has,another twin — Agatha — who will help her discover the truth behind their secret lives. But their journey in finding out the truth will not be easy, as danger comes their way and will force them to make choices that will put their loved ones at risk.