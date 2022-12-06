The Blue Realm

Not Available

Incorporating sharks, giant manta rays, tentacles, and ocean venom into its subject matter, BLUE REALM - UNDERWATER ADVENTURE is a fascinating guide to many of the creatures that lurk beneath the waves. Some stunning camera work combines with commentary from expert marine scientists, who weave some fascinating tales about these undersea wonders. Sharks are filmed during various patterns of behavior, with the seemingly fearless crew getting very close to a terrifying great white; the seas surrounding New Guinea and Australia are mined for the "ocean venom" that lay within their reefs; a look at the usage of tentacles provides an opportunity to learn more about squid and octopi; while, finally, giant manta rays are examined, with some amazing findings about their intelligence uncovered. It all adds up to a comprehensive guide to some of the awesome creatures we share the planet with.