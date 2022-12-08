The Boat That Guy Built

Not Available

Motorcycle racing star, mechanic and engineering enthusiast Guy Martin, together with his best mate Mark “Mave” Davies, fit out Reckless, an aptly named narrowboat using the best of British inventions from the Industrial Revolution. The series sees Guy – described as a cross between Steve McQueen and Fred Dibnah – building his own versions of the innovations that made Britain great, from an 18th century blast furnace to allow him to smelt iron and make a kettle, to re-engineering a steam engine so that it powers his shower. Along the way he’ll learn how to weave silk using an early computer, blow up the first gas-powered water heater, milk a cow the traditional way by burying his head against the cow’s stomach, and abseil off the side of Derby Cathedral to clean its clock and pay tribute to his steeplejack hero, Fred Dibnah. He also visits historic lavatory manufacturer Thomas Crapper & Sons, to conduct a “flush-off” and find the best toilet.