Welcome to The Bob Hope Show guide at TV Tome. Type: Comedy Variety Show from 1952 to 1955 Network: NBC During the 1952-1953 season, NBC rotated "The Bob Hope Show" with other variety shows in a Sunday night block known as "The Colgate Comedy Hour" (Sept. 1950 to Dec. 1955). Bob Hope also had another show by a similar name, "The Bob Hope Show (All Star Revenue)". In addition, he performed in "Specials" for many years.