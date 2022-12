Not Available

Welcome to The Bobby Vinton Show guide at TV Tome. The Bobby Vinton Show was a syndicated 30 minute musical variety show hosted by singer Bobby Vinton that ran from September 1975 until September 1978 and produced 52 episodes. Though really it was 53 episodes because Bobby Vinton tried reprising the show again when he did a pilot for The Bobby Vinton Show in 1983 and the pilot aired as a special in syndication though no series came about.