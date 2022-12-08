The Body Shocking Show

Not Available

The show that marvels at the outrageous and extraordinary people who do mind-boggling and butt-clenchingly bizarre things to their bodies. Comedian and magician Pete Firman is joined by Jessica-Jane Clement to explore the world of shocking bodies: from extreme body piercings to people who have their nipples and belly buttons removed. Hollywood's Verne Troyer investigates outrageous bodies across the US: from big, beautiful women who love to squash their admirers to body modifiying fanatics who pierce meat hooks through their skin and swing from the rafters in the name of pleasure.