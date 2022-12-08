Not Available

The Boffin, The Builder, The Bombardier is a fast-paced, fun, Australian-made living history series in which three mates deconstruct history by reconstructing the devices that made it. Each 10 minute episode sees our three characters uncover the secrets of the past by immersing themselves in it – dressing up, and blowing things up…sometimes just for the fun of it. But beneath the good humour is a well-researched documentary with experimental archaeology at its core – featuring one historical item per episode. The replication of the objects and methods of the past will help viewers better interpret and understand them. Viewers will get a laugh and at program’s end, an insight into history they may not have had before.