The Bold Ones: The Senator

Short-lived but high quality series about a U. S. Senator facing the current issues of his time. The series ran on alternating weeks with two other Bold Ones shows - The New Doctors and The Lawyers, and only eight episodes were broadcast during the 1970/71 season. However, the series received five Emmy awards, including Best Dramatic Series and Best Actor (Hal Holbrook). It was nominated for an additional four Emmys.