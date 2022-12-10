Not Available

Executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Emily Barclay Ford of Team Downey and writer/producer, Glen Zipper, co-author of the novel Devastation Class and creator of "Dogs" on Netflix; the four-part series takes an intimate look at the unique bond between animals and humans, spotlighting these relationships in its purest forms. Spanning the globe, THE BOND tells the remarkable, moving, and surprising stories of men, women, and children bonding deeply with animals that we might think of as wild. These animals were never meant to be domesticated, but because of the extreme circumstances that often arise in the modern world, they were forced into close contact with human beings - and both animal and human had to adapt in sharing our increasingly fragile planet.