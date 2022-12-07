The Bonnie Hunt Show

Not Available

Bonnie served as the creator, executive producer and co-writer on the show. Bonnie plays Bonnie Kelly a features reporter for channel 12 WBDR news. The first show has Bonnie moving from Wisconsin to Chicago for the job. She makes friends with the people at work right away and develops a crush on Bill Kirkland her boss, even though he is often too busy to give her the time of day. Tom the camera man, has a secret crush on Bonnie, and she later admits to Holly that she thinks he's cute (she's torn between both guys). But we never got to find out who Bonnie ended up with because the show was cancelled after 11 episodes. Bonnie's character is much the same as The Building. Very wholesome and kind. Often to a fault. Most of the same people from The Building, Holly Wortell, Don Lake, and Tom Virtue (who she met at Second City) are in this show also. Holly plays her best friend who does makeup at the news station. And Don plays her next door neighbor Keith, who is constantly talking to her