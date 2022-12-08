Not Available

"The Booth at the End" centers on a mysterious Man who sits at a booth at the end of a diner. People come to him with requests and the Man can make these things happen - for a price. In exchange for what they want, these individuals must sacrifice their morals and do deeds normally inconceivable to them. They must return to the Man and describe every step in detail. As the characters' tasks begin to overlap, complications ensue. But the Man never forces anyone to do anything. It's always up to them to start – or stop – with one lingering question: "How far would you go to get what you want?"