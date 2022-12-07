The Booze Cruise

Not Available

In this hilarious comedy drama series, join an eccentric group of friends and neighbours as they embark on their fun-filled and disaster-prone day trips. With a mix of idiosyncratic personalities all crammed into one vehicle, including a perpetual optimist, a sarcastic womaniser, a cantankerous old geezer, a naïve young fiancé and a snooty businessman, the outings are bound to be lively - and full of criticism, bickering, dirty tricks and chaos!