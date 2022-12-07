Not Available

The Booze Cruise

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In this hilarious comedy drama series, join an eccentric group of friends and neighbours as they embark on their fun-filled and disaster-prone day trips. With a mix of idiosyncratic personalities all crammed into one vehicle, including a perpetual optimist, a sarcastic womaniser, a cantankerous old geezer, a naïve young fiancé and a snooty businessman, the outings are bound to be lively - and full of criticism, bickering, dirty tricks and chaos!

Cast

Martin ClunesClive Rainer
Neil PearsonRob Sewell
Brian MurphyMaurice
Mark BentonDave Bolton
Amanda Abbington
Anne ReidGrace

