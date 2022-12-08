The Bounty Hunter (2012)

Not Available

Late Qing Dynasty, a wealthy merchant, Mr. Bai, in a small town of Jiangnan region is murdered and his death becomes the region's most publicized crime. An Pinyuan, a bounty hunter, is assigned to Baisha (White Sand) Town to solve the murder case. Slowly, he discovers that Mr. Bai died because of a secret. The four wives of the Bai family, the Japanese, and bandits all seem to play a part in the case and exhaust much of death is also closely linked to his own father's death. They both lost their lives because of a gold mine map....