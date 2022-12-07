Not Available

The Bourne Identity

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Richard Chamberlain stars as an amnesiac trying to piece together fragments of his memory that reveal he’s either a U.S. espionage agent or an international terrorist? Aided by Marie St. Jacques - a the kidnap victim who falls in love with her captor - the two traverse Europe trying to piece together his past while trying to escape a spy network out to assassinate this mystery man.

Cast

Richard ChamberlainJason Bourne
Jaclyn SmithMarie St. Jacques
Donald MoffatDavid Abbott
Anthony QuayleGen. François Villiers
Denholm ElliottDr. Geoffrey Washburn
Yorgo VoyagisCarlos

