The Bourne Identity

Richard Chamberlain stars as an amnesiac trying to piece together fragments of his memory that reveal he’s either a U.S. espionage agent or an international terrorist? Aided by Marie St. Jacques - a the kidnap victim who falls in love with her captor - the two traverse Europe trying to piece together his past while trying to escape a spy network out to assassinate this mystery man.
|Richard Chamberlain
|Jason Bourne
|Jaclyn Smith
|Marie St. Jacques
|Donald Moffat
|David Abbott
|Anthony Quayle
|Gen. François Villiers
|Denholm Elliott
|Dr. Geoffrey Washburn
|Yorgo Voyagis
|Carlos
