Not Available

"The Brady Bunch Hour" began as a 60 minute special titled "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour" produced by Sid and Marty Krofft which aired on ABC on November 28, 1976. The success of this special led to a semi-regular series of which eight additional 60 minute episodes were produced and aired from January to May 1977. None of the installments, known herein as "The Brady Bunch Hour" were ever repeated on network television. It was not until twenty years later in 1997 that all nine episodes were rerun (in their entirety and commercial-free) on the Australian cable network "TV1, Television's Greatest Hits". The American based cable networks Nick-at-Nite and TV Land also aired a handful of episodes during the 1990's, but with large portions edited out. Overall, "The Brady Bunch Hour" is by far the most rarely seen Brady series. The premise of "The Brady Bunch Hour" is hard to understand. The Brady family was chosen to star in a variety show on ABC. They left their familiar two