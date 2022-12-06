Not Available

The Bradys

  • Drama

Paramount Television Studios

CBS attempted once again to bring the Bradys back. In 1990, Schwartz was asked to write three 2-hour movies related to the bunch, and this ultimately turned into a 2-hour movie with four 1-hour episodes to follow. Maureen McCormick (Marcia) did not return for this series. He role was recast with Leah Ayres. This show was placed in the Friday night 8 o'clock time-slot, which Schwartz believes was its doom. He felt that dealing with the adult Bradys and their 90'ish problems was too grown-up for the time-slot and that it may have fared better an hour later. Thus explains its quick cancellation. By: Brady World

