The Brain: A Secret History

Over the last century scientists have devised many ingenious methods to unlock the secrets of the mind. In this three-part series, Michael Mosley goes in search of these bizarre, brilliant and the unorthodox experiments that have led to scientific discovery. From the shocking story of John B Watson's experiments on a five-month-old baby to CIA mind control projects, electric shock therapy to psychopharmacology, Michael exposes the extraordinary experiments that have taken place, all in the name of science. He subjects himself to some revealing tests and witnesses some cutting edge investigations that are challenging the way we think about ourselves.