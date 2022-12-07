Not Available

How does our brain work? Scientists don't have all the answers, but The Brain: Our Universe Within presents what is known in a way that even us non-brain surgeons can understand. Produced by the Discovery Channel and hosted by David Suzuki, The Brain takes viewers on a five-part journey exploring the evolution of the human brain, how different parts of the brain perform certain functions, how chemicals affect our behavior and emotions, and the ways the brain can compensate for certain deficiencies.