The Brain with David Eagleman

Neuroscientist David Eagleman explores the interior of the brain to reveal why people feel and think the way they do. Episodes examine how personality, emotions and memories are encoded as neural activity; the unconscious brain; and how the brain navigates thousands of conscious decisions every day. Dr. Eagleman ponders the darker side of humanity and why the brain drives people toward certain actions and behaviors. The series also looks at the future, considering what may be next for the human brain and for the human species.