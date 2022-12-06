Not Available

The Brak Show is about the daily adventures of Brak and his best buddy Zorak prior to meeting Space Ghost. Brak lives with his family in a lovely suburb somewhere in space. Brak gets advice from Mom (a nice lady who keeps a clean house) & Dad (a human with a Latin accent that is rather short due to a shrink-ray accident), and gets corrupted by Zorak. Brak is an honest and somewhat dumb kid, and Zorak is a foul-mouthed, destruction-loving mantis. Brak's brother Sisto is also around from time to time. Their neighbor is Thundercleese, a giant robot with massive armaments, who likes maintaining his lawn. The Brak Show is a spin-off of Cartoon Planet, which was a spin-off of Space Ghost: Coast To Coast. Confused yet?