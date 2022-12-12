The Breaking Point

Not Available

In the early 90's Ching Long, a young rebellious man who moved from Hong Kong to Taiwan against his father's wishes, and his best friend Ko Tin Chun, who is a successful young architect. Ching Long returns to Hong Kong working manual labour jobs and also as a stunt double. His family consists of his son, his father, and younger sister. The story revolves around Long and misunderstanding with his father as well as his romantic relationships with a Vietnamese refugee Chin Kiu and his sister's best friend, Sum Mun Yee.