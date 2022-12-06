Not Available

Welcome to The Brian Benben Show guide at TV Tome. Brian Benben returns to television two years after wrapping Dream On to play a long time local Los Angeles news anchor that is forced out of his coveted spot when the ratings begin to slip. Chad Rockwell (Charles Esten, Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and Tabitha Berkeley (Lisa Thornhill), good-looking newcomers, replace Brian and his co-anchor at the news desk. Eager to keep pulling down a paycheck, Brian reluctantly accepts the human interest reporter assignment. Brian plans to win back his anchor desk and undermine Chad and Tabitha. Billy Hernandez (Luis Antonio Ramos) covers the weather, and Kevin LaRue (Wendell Pierce, The Wire) covers sports. Show Aired Mondays at 9:30 pm, following Everybody Loves Raymond. Competition ABC-Monday Night Football Fox-Ally McBeal Production Companies: CBS Productions Big Prostate Productions