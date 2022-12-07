The Bride Mask

Not Available

Bridal Mask (Gaksital) is a famous manhwa set in the 1930s during the Japanese occupation. The hero, Lee Kang-to, is known as 'Gaksital' because he wears a mask to hide his face — one of those traditional play masks, specifically the rosy-cheeked one reserved for the female role, aka the bride. He's an unassuming young man in real life, but when he dons his superhero mask, he fights injustice and rights wrongs during one of the darkest periods of Korea's history.