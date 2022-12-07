Not Available

The Bride Mask

Bridal Mask (Gaksital) is a famous manhwa set in the 1930s during the Japanese occupation. The hero, Lee Kang-to, is known as 'Gaksital' because he wears a mask to hide his face — one of those traditional play masks, specifically the rosy-cheeked one reserved for the female role, aka the bride. He's an unassuming young man in real life, but when he dons his superhero mask, he fights injustice and rights wrongs during one of the darkest periods of Korea's history.

Joo WonLee Kang-to
Jin Se-yeonMok Dan
Park Ki-WoongKimura Shunji
Han Chae-ahUeno Rie
Shin Hyun-joonLee Kang-san
Cheon Ho-JinKimura Taro

