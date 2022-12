Not Available

British version of the Spanish reality series "El Puente" in which 12 strangers come together on the banks of a picturesque lake in the British countryside to work together, attempting to build a bridge in 20 days to an island 250 meters away. Each person in the winning team will get a vote for who they think is the most deserving of of the £100k prize. The winner is then left to decide whether to keep the money or share it.