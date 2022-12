Not Available

The 2021 Brit Awards will take place on 11 May 2021 and aim to celebrate the best in British and international music. Usually held in February, the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Brits will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who has hosted the awards since 2018 and will equal the record set by former host and The Late Late Show host James Corden who hosted the ceremony in four consecutive years