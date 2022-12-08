Not Available

From the battlefields of Vietnam and Iraq, to the fall of the Berlin Wall and Watergate, iconic NBC News anchor and best-selling author Tom Brokaw has had a front row seat to history for nearly five decades. Now, in his new series "THE BROKAW FILES", he revisits the most memorable stories in his legendary career, from Ronald Reagan's final interview in office to the unsung heroes of 9/11 to a modern-day look at Normandy's beaches 40 years after D-Day. Each episode features new interviews and fresh perspectives from Brokaw himself, including personal stories he's never shared that place these seminal events into a modern context. "THE BROKAW FILES", produced exclusively for the Military Channel by NBC News' Peacock Productions, premieres Tuesday, October 16 at 10 PM E/P. (Source: The Military Channel)