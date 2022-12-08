Not Available

Hollywood's favorite character actor, Bronson Pinchot (Perfect Strangers, Beverly Hills Cop), has a secret life. He's been quietly buying neglected old homes and buildings and restoring them into eye-catching masterpieces. Each episode of The Bronson Pinchot Project finds Bronson and his crew of local contractors renovating another room at one of his properties in Harford, Pa. Bronson Pinchot is a hands-on renovator with the skills of a contractor and the eye of a top designer. Rural Harford becomes the backdrop for a unique mix of reality TV and home improvement.