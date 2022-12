Not Available

A ten-part series was commissioned by Starz Entertainment and broadcast from April 18, 2007. Guests included Mark Hamill, George Takei, Kelly Carlson, Howie Mandel, Cheech Marin, Beverly D'Angelo, Joely Fisher, Ron Jeremy, Michael Rapaport, Tina Majorino, Wee Man, Method Man, and Eric Roberts. Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond played a recurring role as Bronx Bunny's neighbor, who dropped by unannounced and stole items from the apartment.