Based on the novel by Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevskiy "Bratya Karamazovi", it was his last novel which was supposed to be the first in a series but unfortunately was his last one. This versions is supposed to be closer to the book than any other released earlier. Written by Pavel Dostoyevsky intended for "The Brothers Karamazov" to become the first part of a lengthy series of books, but instead it was his last. This chronicle of the Karamazov family has been adapted for the screen before. The most famous adaptations were an American movie starring Yul Brynner as Mitya Karamazov (1958) and a Russian television series directed by Ivan Pyrev (1968). Pyrev's series featured a star-studded cast, including Kirill Lavrov, Mikhail Ulyanov and Andrei Myagkov. However, the actors were much older than the characters they played, which affected the series' interpretation of the novel. A new, big-budget adaptation will be able to draw out the characters in richer detail and give a fuller view of their complex relationships