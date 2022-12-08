The Brunel Experience

Not Available

Science programme for schools based on the work of legendary engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel. Each programme presents a practical problem with examples rooted in the accomplishments of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, one of the world's greatest engineers. The Bristol University Library which houses Brunel's notes and many of his original designs, hosted a special course for teams of 170 secondary school technology students from throughout England. They were challenged with creating solutions to problems inspired by Brunel's work within specific guidelines for materials, deadlines and costs.