Two and a half millennia ago, a new religion was born in India, generated from the ideas of the Buddha, a mysterious Indian sage who gained enlightenment while he sat under a large, shapely fig tree. The Buddha never claimed to be God or his emissary on earth, only that he was a human being who had found a kind of serenity that others could find, too. This documentary tells the story of his life, a journey especially relevant in our own times.