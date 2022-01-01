Not Available

Welcome to The Building guide at TV Tome. Show Type: CBS Situation Comedy First Telecast: August 20, 1993 Last Telecast: September 17, 1993 Episodes: 5 Color Episodes In The Building Bonnie plays a struggling actress, (who has gained some fame due to her Randoloh Carpet commercials) who has just been jilted by her fiance' (George Clooney). As a result she moves into an apartment across from Wrigley field and becomes great friends with the other occupants of the building. "The Building" made Bonnie the first woman to create, write, produce and star in a television series. Says Bonnie: "I didn't think they'd ever listen to me so I wrote twenty-two episodes before I sold it. I thought it was the only way they'd believe I could actually do it." Against the urging of network executives Bonnie made The Building her way, hiring friends from Second City to star along side her. Sadly, the show only lasted 5 episodes due to the fact that execut