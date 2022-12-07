The Buried Life

The real life adventure of four young men on an epic quest to prove that anyone can do anything. With cameras rolling, Duncan, Ben, Jonnie and Dave set out with a list of 100 dreams: everything from kissing Rachel McAdams to Getting in the Guinness Book of World Records. But they also made a promise to themselves ... for every goal they achieve on their list, they help a stranger do something on theirs. This series explores the exciting wonders of human potential and the exhilaration of going after one's dreams -- those dreams too often buried by everyday life. It's all in the question: "What do you want to do before you die?"
