The Burn With Jeff Ross

Don't get in the comedic crosshairs of Jeff Ross, or you'll likely get burned. That's the lesson delivered -- with plenty of laughs -- in this half-hour series, which finds the veteran comic verbally incinerating the news of the week, pop-culture figures, and anyone or anything else that needs to be put in its proper place. He also hits the streets to take aim at ``public enemies,'' such as meter maids and the paparazzi, and he welcomes fellow comics and celebrity pals in on the fun. Ross' skewing skills are legendary -- he's the longtime Roastmaster General of the New York Friars' Club.