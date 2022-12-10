The Burren: Heart of Stone

Not Available

The Burren is a place full of intrigue and mystery to film-maker Katrina Costello, who has been working there for over 13 years. ‘It is not a landscape that gives up her secrets easily, but in every fold of rock and around every corner there is always a new surprise’. Her love for that landscape is obvious in ‘Heart of Stone’, her up-coming two-part series for RTÉ One, which captures the raw and complicated beauty of the Burren using intimate natural history photography and the spontaneous insights of a cast of local contributors. Narrated by Brendan Gleeson, ‘Heart of Stone’ takes audiences on a journey through the ages, tracing the genetic story of the Irish people. It tells the story of the Irish hunter-gatherers and reveals what became of them. It asks if prehistoric farmers irreversibly altered this landscape and if modern Irish society is descended from those who first lived here over 10,000 years ago?