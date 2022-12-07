Not Available

The team that created IFC’s comedy series “The Festival”, takes us on another misadventure in indie film-land with their new IFC series, “The Business” . We first met Vic Morgenstein (Rob Deleeuw, “My Five Wives”) at the Mountain United Film Festival (MUFF) where he picked up Rufus Marquez’s (Nicolas Wright) award winning film “The Unreasonable Truth of Butterflies”. Vic, infamous for his soft-core smut DVDs, is now trying to make a reputable name for himself in the indie film industry. Vic persuades Julia Sullivan (Kathleen Robertson, “90210”, “Scary Movie 2”) to quit her job at IFC and produce a new indie-thriller for his production company Vic’s Flicks. Will they be able to pull it off with a cast of characters including - a porn starlet, vapid PR execs, self-absorbed B-movie stars, eccentric Japanese investors, and an unstable director? It’s highly unlikely, but will prove to be an outrageous ride.