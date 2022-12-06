The Byrds of Paradise

Not Available

While still coming to terms with his wife's death, Sam Byrd, a teacher relocates his family from New Haven to Hawaii. The kids, Harry, Zeke and Franny, each have their own problems accepting the new arrangement and grieving over the loss of their mother, while trying to fit in, in a new school and life. FILMING LOCATION: The series was filmed on location in the state of Hawaii, USA. DVD/VHS RELEASE: So far there's been no commercial release of the series, but you can try voting for it on TVShowsOnDVD.com.