Around the beginning of 1900's, Jiang Yu met Wu Cai Hong and was attracted by her kindness and beauty. He unwittingly discovered she was the daughter of his enemy, and her father sudden death made him the primary suspect. Their path crossed in an effort to find the truth. The closer they worked together, the deeper their mutual attraction, and the harder they hid their feelings. Will the truth give them the permission to love, or will it be their end?