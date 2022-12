Not Available

This series was a spin off of the claymation stars created by Bill Vinton. Made popular in a series of commercials for California Raisin Growers. The Motown-Style singing sensations the California Raisins encounter adventures with their hapless show-biz manager while on tour. Their Residence is a Penthouse above their recording studio. News and Fun Facts The California Raisins Started as a comercial for raisins in California singing " I Heard It Through The Grapevine"