The Capture of the Green River Killer is a 2008 2-part TV movie that first aired on Lifetime Television and tells the story of the Green River killer serial murders between 1982 and 1998. The film was named one of the top 10 television productions of 2008 by Variety and was twice nominated for a 2008 Gemini Award for best direction and for best costuming. Lifetime's premiere of The Capture of the Green River Killer miniseries delivered two million viewers, making it 10-year-old Lifetime's most-watched telecast ever.