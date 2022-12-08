The Case (2011)

Not Available

When a man is accused of murdering his partner, his only defence is claiming it was a case of assisted suicide. But was it really an act of love or a cold-blooded murder? Brand new hard-hitting topical drama for BBC One Daytime, The Case, explores the high-pressured life in and out of court as barrister Sol Ridley and his junior, Julie Prior, defend Tony Powell against a murder charge. Commissioned by BBC Daytime Controller Liam Keelan, the new series has been written by David Allison and is being made by Liverpool-based production company Lime Pictures. It will be filmed across the North West with locations in Liverpool and Manchester.