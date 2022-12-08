The Catholic Church: A History

Not Available

In 36 informative and fascinating episodes with noted historian and Professor William R. Cook, you will explore the early church, hear tales of the martyrdom of the first Christian saints, witness the spread of Christendom across Europe, and learn about the origins of fundamental church institutions. The history of the Catholic Church informs all Christian faiths, providing fascinating insights into the origins and development of a wide array of practices and beliefs. This series also provides a unique and illuminating perspective on world history and politics as viewed through the lens of Catholic history. Professor Cook delineates how broader historical events affected the development of the church, as well as how the church itself influenced the movement of history. Indeed, no understanding of Western civilization is complete without an understanding of this remarkable institution.